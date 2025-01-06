Truist Financial Boosts Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $25.00

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

