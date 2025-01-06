Truist Financial Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $135.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

LPX stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

