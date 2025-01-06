Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sector Perform

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $255.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.11 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

