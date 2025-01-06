Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

