Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) versus Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Financial Review

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% Repsol 3.74% 13.09% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Repsol 0 4 1 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, meaning that its stock price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Repsol”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 Repsol $63.35 billion 0.24 $3.43 billion $1.90 6.48

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repsol beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

