Critical Comparison: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) vs. Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Everi and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 5 0 0 2.00 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $807.82 million 1.44 $84.00 million $0.15 90.21 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.30

This table compares Everi and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 1.72% 5.47% 0.62% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Risk and Volatility

Everi has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everi beats Clover Leaf Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and ancillary marketing and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

