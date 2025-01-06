Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 963,892 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 95.0% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

