Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 963,892 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 95.0% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

