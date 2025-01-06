Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Head to Head Analysis

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondi and Onex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $7.93 billion 0.82 -$165.59 million N/A N/A Onex $1.13 billion 5.20 $529.00 million $8.81 8.97

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondi.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mondi has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondi and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 1 0 0 2 3.00 Onex 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Onex 68.14% 7.94% 5.21%

Dividends

Mondi pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Onex beats Mondi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products. The Flexible Packaging segment offers sack kraft paper, paper bags, specialty kraft paper, consumer flexibles, and functional paper and films. The Uncoated Fine Paper segment provides uncoated fine paper comprising home, office, converting, and professional printing papers; and market pulp. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals, food and beverages, home and personal care, pet care, retail, and shipping and transport industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

