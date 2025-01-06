Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -18.80% -5.15% -1.53% Eos Energy Enterprises -3,067.26% N/A -89.33%

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 1 9 12 0 2.50 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 79.40%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential downside of 31.22%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Eos Energy Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.04 billion 1.18 -$1.60 billion ($1.82) -5.88 Eos Energy Enterprises $14.96 million 82.57 -$229.51 million ($2.41) -2.35

Eos Energy Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

