Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $188.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $145.36 and a one year high of $199.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

