NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.92 on Monday. NMI has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NMI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 11.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

