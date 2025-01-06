Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

OWL opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,683,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $21,243,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

