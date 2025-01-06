Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Shares of GLBE opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.