Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.
GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
