Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

