Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

GENI opened at $8.80 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,292,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 230,209 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 819,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,520,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,959,000 after acquiring an additional 691,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272,545 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

