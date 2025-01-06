Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BALL. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

BALL stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Ball has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

