Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 682,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 193,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.