Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

ETON stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.66 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

