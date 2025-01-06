MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Shares of MKSI opened at $108.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 240.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

