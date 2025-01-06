Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.60 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

