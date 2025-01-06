ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Price Performance

ServiceTitan Company Profile

TTAN stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.