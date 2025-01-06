Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

HSIC opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 192,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

