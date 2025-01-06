ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTAN. Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

ServiceTitan Company Profile

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

