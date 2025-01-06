Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.76 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

