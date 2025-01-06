Truist Financial Begins Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTAN. Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

