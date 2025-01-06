Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded at Mizuho

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

