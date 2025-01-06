Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
AVAH stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
