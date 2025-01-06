Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

AVAH stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

