Jefferies Financial Group Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $40.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

United States Steel Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $30.47 on Monday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

