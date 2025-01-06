MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $339.66 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

