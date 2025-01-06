Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTAN. Baird R W raised shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Price Performance

About ServiceTitan

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.