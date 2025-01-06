Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 988.11 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 985.40 ($12.25), with a volume of 2694673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 971.40 ($12.07).
Scottish Mortgage Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of £13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 930.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.86.
Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.
Scottish Mortgage Company Profile
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
