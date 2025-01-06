THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.28 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.03 ($0.58). 3,710,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,428,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.15 ($0.52).

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on THG from GBX 66 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.27. The stock has a market cap of £725.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.94, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($93,202.30). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($309,829.75). Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

