Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 27,622,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 16,974,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
