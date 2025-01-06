Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Asana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Asana by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Asana by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

