TransDigm Group’s (TDG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.00.

TDG opened at $1,275.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,307.86. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $974.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,525 shares of company stock worth $88,134,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

