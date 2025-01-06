Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $125.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

