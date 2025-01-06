Mizuho Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.08 on Monday. UDR has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in UDR by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

