Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.
