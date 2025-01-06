Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRMB opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

