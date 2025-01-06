Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ALEX opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 111,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

