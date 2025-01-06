Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

NYSE MAA opened at $155.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,624,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

