KeyCorp Reiterates “Sector Weight” Rating for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Hayward alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.