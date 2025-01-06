Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

HGV stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

