The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $610.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $580.13 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $612.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

