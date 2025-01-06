American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

