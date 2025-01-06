AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $252.72 on Monday. AppFolio has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.37 and its 200-day moving average is $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $178,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,113. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,060.95. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AppFolio by 48.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

