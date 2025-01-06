Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $169.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $250.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,679,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

