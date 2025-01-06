Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 194.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $9,528,721.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

