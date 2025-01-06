Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,084. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after acquiring an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after acquiring an additional 494,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.