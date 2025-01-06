Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $158.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

