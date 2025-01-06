Inhibikase Therapeutics Completes Amendment to Certificate of IncorporationAtlanta, Georgia – Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) recently announced the successful completion of a Special Meeting of Stockholders on January 3, 2025. During this m

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inhibikase Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibikase Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential